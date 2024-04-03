Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 6,869 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $82,496.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,767,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,282,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mission Produce Stock Down 1.2 %

AVO stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.99 million, a PE ratio of 145.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVO

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.