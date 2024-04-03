Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $14.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,771. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.