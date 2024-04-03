Lyft Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 90,401 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average volume of 64,996 call options.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Lyft has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura cut Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

