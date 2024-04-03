LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.