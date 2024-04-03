Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Director Jeffrey Gennette Sells 30,090 Shares of Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Gennette also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Gennette sold 19,609 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $397,670.52.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14.
Macy’s Stock Performance
Macy’s stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.49%.
Institutional Trading of Macy’s
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
