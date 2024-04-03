Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Director Jeffrey Gennette Sells 30,090 Shares of Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gennette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Gennette sold 19,609 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $397,670.52.

On Friday, March 22nd, Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.49%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

