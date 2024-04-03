MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.92. MAG Silver shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 270,619 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

MAG Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MAG Silver by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

