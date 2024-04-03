Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $11.85. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 14,844 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGIC. Barclays lifted their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $582.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 323,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

