Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $45.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $5,518,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $6,538,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $6,122,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.