Mark David Brazeal Sells 2,500 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $1,338.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $620.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,280.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,074.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

