Mark David Brazeal Sells 2,500 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Broadcom stock opened at $1,338.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $620.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,280.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,074.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
