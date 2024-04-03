MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider John Johnston Sells 5,000 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) insider John Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.54), for a total value of £22,050 ($27,680.14).

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at GBX 335 ($4.21) on Wednesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 440 ($5.52). The company has a market cap of £348.84 million, a PE ratio of -1,141.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a current ratio of 10.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 360.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 333.31.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

