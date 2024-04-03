Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Up 10.1%

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 408,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 748,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of C$148.23 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

