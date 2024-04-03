Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Shares Gap Up to $51.60

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.60, but opened at $53.40. Mercury General shares last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 49,826 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 57.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

