Michael Landsittel Sells 5,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Landsittel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Landsittel sold 13,734 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $1,205,570.52.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Landsittel sold 5,003 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $453,722.07.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

