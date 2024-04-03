Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $144.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $126.23 and last traded at $125.85, with a volume of 8168411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.89.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,107. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

