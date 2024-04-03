Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $144.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $127.38 and last traded at $125.17. 21,679,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 18,995,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.89.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 147,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,448,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,941,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

