MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $20.50

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $21.85. MINISO Group shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 267,546 shares changing hands.
MINISO Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.
MINISO Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group
About MINISO Group
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
