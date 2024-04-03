Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

