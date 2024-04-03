Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MOS opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

