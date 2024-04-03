Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $2,084,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $382.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.01 and a 1 year high of $403.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

