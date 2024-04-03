Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. increased its position in Target by 81.3% during the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TGT opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

