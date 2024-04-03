Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

