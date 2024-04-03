MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.36

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.36 and last traded at $135.32, with a volume of 21552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,776 shares of company stock worth $7,326,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

