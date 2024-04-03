Monte Financial Group LLC Has $426,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVV opened at $521.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $403.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

