Monte Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

