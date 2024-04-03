MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.74. MP Materials shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 265,838 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.