MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.78. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 74,792 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $519.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
