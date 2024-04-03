MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.78. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 74,792 shares.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $519.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 340,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 462,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

