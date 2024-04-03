nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $992,944.17 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $992,944.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

April Rieger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $44,763.60.

On Friday, February 2nd, April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96.

Shares of NCNO opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

