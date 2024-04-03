NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.32

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1563996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $7,000,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 1,430,709 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 49,261 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

