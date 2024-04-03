NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) received a C$13.50 target price from research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight Capital raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
NexGen Energy Stock Performance
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at NexGen Energy
In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$5,099,500.00. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
