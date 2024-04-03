NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,380 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 142,115 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.57% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 24,707 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

