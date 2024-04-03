Nicholas Conrad Smith Buys 6,150 Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Stock

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas Conrad Smith acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANRO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

