Nicole Swies Sells 2,250 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicole Swies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $19,642.50.

EZCORP Price Performance

EZPW stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.15. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 79.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EZPW. StockNews.com downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Recommended Stories

