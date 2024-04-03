Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $8.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.74.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
