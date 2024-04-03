NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.63. NIO shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 12,734,534 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

NIO Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

