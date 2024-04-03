NIO’s (NIO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.74.
NIO Stock Down 2.2 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $155,344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
