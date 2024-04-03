Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up to $10.81

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $11.59. Nkarta shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 248,995 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Trading Down 8.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nkarta news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $31,044.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nkarta by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Nkarta by 23.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

