Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

