Northland Securities Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $36.50

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $36.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $28.19 on Monday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Semtech by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

