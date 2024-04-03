NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.14. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 555,793 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

