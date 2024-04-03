Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 5,000 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Novanta Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $167.96 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.52.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

