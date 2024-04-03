Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.67

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and traded as low as $7.53. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 106,539 shares traded.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 547.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 57,490 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 331.0% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 177,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 136,612 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

