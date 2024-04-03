Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.67

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and traded as low as $7.53. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 106,539 shares traded.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.