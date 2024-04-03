Nvest Financial LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Visa by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Visa by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 15,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

