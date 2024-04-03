NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $894.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.20 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $784.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

