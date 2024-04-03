Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 20,864 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 149,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 55,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 225.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $287,770 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.