Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 33,402 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of M stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

