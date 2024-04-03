Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

