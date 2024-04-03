Oak Thistle LLC Has $762,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

