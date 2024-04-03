Oak Thistle LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $180.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

