Oak Thistle LLC Invests $656,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.