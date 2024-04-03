Oak Thistle LLC Takes $803,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 560.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

